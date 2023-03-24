Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR): A Technical Analysis

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) is $30.00, which is $3.82 above the current market price. The public float for FTDR is 81.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTDR on March 24, 2023 was 918.46K shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

FTDR) stock’s latest price update

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 27.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that Frontdoor Lowers Its Revenue Forecast. J.P. Morgan Slashes Its Price Target.

FTDR’s Market Performance

FTDR’s stock has risen by 1.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.01% and a quarterly rise of 30.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for Frontdoor Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.14% for FTDR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTDR

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to FTDR, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

FTDR Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTDR rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.19. In addition, Frontdoor Inc. saw 25.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTDR starting from Cella Peter L., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $24.53 back on May 25. After this action, Cella Peter L. now owns 30,000 shares of Frontdoor Inc., valued at $122,650 using the latest closing price.

Catalano Anna C, the Director of Frontdoor Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Catalano Anna C is holding 20,595 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+40.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontdoor Inc. stands at +4.27. The total capital return value is set at 22.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.92. Equity return is now at value 302.10, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,032.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.17. Total debt to assets is 58.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,000.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 277.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.