Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has increased by 11.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.25.

The average price predicted for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) by analysts is $2.00, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for FRGT is 8.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.26% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of FRGT was 396.22K shares.

FRGT’s Market Performance

FRGT stock saw a decrease of -1.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.64% for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.28% for FRGT stock, with a simple moving average of -76.04% for the last 200 days.

FRGT Trading at -36.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.25%, as shares sank -35.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2503. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw -17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

The total capital return value is set at -152.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.05. Equity return is now at value -405.20, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.