Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Fisker Inc. (FSR) has seen a -4.82% decrease in the past week, with a -11.98% drop in the past month, and a -20.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.04% for FSR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.49% for FSR stock, with a simple moving average of -28.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FSR is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FSR is $11.93, which is $6.27 above the current price. The public float for FSR is 183.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 33.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSR on March 24, 2023 was 7.17M shares.

FSR) stock’s latest price update

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 5.75. but the company has seen a -4.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/27/23 that Fisker Shares Jump as Ocean EV Deliveries Are Set for Spring Launch

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FSR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FSR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to FSR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

FSR Trading at -18.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares sank -7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -21.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Fisker Henrik, who purchase 33,700 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Dec 05. After this action, Fisker Henrik now owns 629,218 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $249,976 using the latest closing price.

Greuel Wendy J., the Director of Fisker Inc., purchase 1,355 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Greuel Wendy J. is holding 1,355 shares at $9,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155042.40 for the present operating margin

-3411.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fisker Inc. stands at -160086.55. The total capital return value is set at -39.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.42. Equity return is now at value -92.50, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fisker Inc. (FSR), the company’s capital structure generated 144.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.15. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5,115.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.