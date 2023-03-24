First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 15.58. but the company has seen a 1.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/06/22 that U.S. Weighs New Rules for Regional Banks, Complicating Merger Plans

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Right Now?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) by analysts is $24.86, which is $9.08 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of FHN was 7.39M shares.

FHN’s Market Performance

FHN’s stock has seen a 1.41% increase for the week, with a -36.52% drop in the past month and a -35.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for First Horizon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.10% for FHN stock, with a simple moving average of -31.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $22 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHN reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for FHN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to FHN, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

FHN Trading at -30.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -36.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.30. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -35.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from JORDAN D BRYAN, who sale 93,157 shares at the price of $24.80 back on Feb 24. After this action, JORDAN D BRYAN now owns 1,396,259 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $2,310,294 using the latest closing price.

AKINS TERRY LAWSON, the Sr. EVP, Chief Risk Officer of First Horizon Corporation, sale 4,694 shares at $24.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that AKINS TERRY LAWSON is holding 145,691 shares at $115,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.