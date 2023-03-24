Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has gone up by 32.67% for the week, with a 38.13% rise in the past month and a 75.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.01% for DUO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.84% for DUO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DUO is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DUO is $191.32, The public float for DUO is 4.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUO on March 24, 2023 was 211.60K shares.

DUO) stock’s latest price update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO)’s stock price has decreased by -17.28 compared to its previous closing price of 1.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 32.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DUO Trading at 34.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.32%, as shares surge +41.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO rose by +32.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9849. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw 74.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.40 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stands at -99.22. Equity return is now at value -175.50, with -47.90 for asset returns.

Based on Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), the company’s capital structure generated 72.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.