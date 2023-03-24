Evaluating the Ups and Downs of American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) Stock

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has gone down by -7.17% for the week, with a -5.96% drop in the past month and a -8.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for AEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.50% for AEP stock, with a simple moving average of -9.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) is $102.00, which is $17.92 above the current market price. The public float for AEP is 513.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEP on March 24, 2023 was 2.83M shares.

AEP) stock’s latest price update

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 86.85. However, the company has seen a -7.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has gone down by -7.17% for the week, with a -5.96% drop in the past month and a -8.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for AEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.50% for AEP stock, with a simple moving average of -9.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $99 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AEP, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

AEP Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP fell by -7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.17. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -10.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Feinberg David Matthew, who sale 3,997 shares at the price of $91.69 back on Mar 21. After this action, Feinberg David Matthew now owns 11,871 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $366,485 using the latest closing price.

Beam Christian T, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 2,829 shares at $91.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Beam Christian T is holding 5,209 shares at $257,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+25.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 170.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.97. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.