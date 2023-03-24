Erasca Inc. (ERAS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ERAS is $17.17, which is $14.39 above the current market price. The public float for ERAS is 100.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.54% of that float. The average trading volume for ERAS on March 24, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.47 compared to its previous closing price of 2.91. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ERAS’s Market Performance

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) has seen a -13.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.84% decline in the past month and a -35.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for ERAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.83% for ERAS stock, with a simple moving average of -55.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERAS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ERAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERAS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERAS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ERAS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

ERAS Trading at -24.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares sank -22.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERAS fell by -13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Erasca Inc. saw -35.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERAS starting from Lim Jonathan E, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $3.86 back on Jan 10. After this action, Lim Jonathan E now owns 20,256,222 shares of Erasca Inc., valued at $231,420 using the latest closing price.

Bristol James Arthur, the Director of Erasca Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $4.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Bristol James Arthur is holding 20,000 shares at $82,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERAS

The total capital return value is set at -42.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.00. Equity return is now at value -33.60, with -29.60 for asset returns.

Based on Erasca Inc. (ERAS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.95. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Erasca Inc. (ERAS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.