Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s (ETRN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ETRN stock has gone down by -4.40%, with a monthly decline of -16.10% and a quarterly plunge of -20.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for Equitrans Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.73% for ETRN stock, with a simple moving average of -31.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ETRN is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETRN is $7.86, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for ETRN is 431.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume for ETRN on March 24, 2023 was 4.06M shares.

ETRN) stock’s latest price update

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.98 compared to its previous closing price of 5.37. but the company has seen a -4.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETRN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ETRN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ETRN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETRN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ETRN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ETRN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

ETRN Trading at -19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw -22.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from Oliver Kirk R, who purchase 9,000 shares at the price of $5.46 back on Mar 16. After this action, Oliver Kirk R now owns 39,118 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $49,140 using the latest closing price.

Moore Stephen M, the Sr VP & General Counsel of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 8,500 shares at $5.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Moore Stephen M is holding 188,916 shares at $49,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.32 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.05. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), the company’s capital structure generated 438.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.43. Total debt to assets is 67.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 752.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.