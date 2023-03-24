Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has increased by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 202.15. but the company has seen a 1.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/08/23 that Enphase Gives Bright Outlook Amid U.S. Solar Slump

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENPH is $295.86, which is $96.5 above the current market price. The public float for ENPH is 132.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume for ENPH on March 24, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH’s stock has seen a 1.77% increase for the week, with a 0.54% rise in the past month and a -32.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -19.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $275 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

ENPH Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.89. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw -22.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from MORA RICHARD, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $214.62 back on Mar 03. After this action, MORA RICHARD now owns 1,600 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $965,775 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $203.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 97,102 shares at $1,524,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc. stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 71.70, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.