Energous Corporation (WATT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Energous Corporation (WATT) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for WATT is 76.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of WATT was 311.66K shares.

WATT) stock’s latest price update

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT)’s stock price has decreased by -5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. but the company has seen a -1.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WATT’s Market Performance

Energous Corporation (WATT) has experienced a -1.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.23% drop in the past month, and a -37.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for WATT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.12% for WATT stock, with a simple moving average of -48.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WATT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WATT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WATT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WATT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 01st of the previous year 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to WATT, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

WATT Trading at -28.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -16.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WATT fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5624. In addition, Energous Corporation saw -39.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WATT starting from Johnston Cesar, who sale 4,450 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Mar 06. After this action, Johnston Cesar now owns 793,011 shares of Energous Corporation, valued at $2,626 using the latest closing price.

Johnston Cesar, the Chief Executive Officer of Energous Corporation, sale 48,238 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Johnston Cesar is holding 797,461 shares at $26,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3040.91 for the present operating margin

-78.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energous Corporation stands at -3086.41. The total capital return value is set at -69.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.05. Equity return is now at value -95.30, with -84.70 for asset returns.

Based on Energous Corporation (WATT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 47.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Energous Corporation (WATT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.