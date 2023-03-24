Edison International (EIX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 41.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Edison International (EIX) by analysts is $70.62, which is $4.38 above the current market price. The public float for EIX is 382.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of EIX was 2.07M shares.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 66.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.68% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX’s stock has fallen by -1.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.15% and a quarterly rise of 2.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Edison International The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for EIX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EIX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

EIX Trading at -1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.28. In addition, Edison International saw 4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from CHANG VANESSA C L, who purchase 111 shares at the price of $69.30 back on May 02. After this action, CHANG VANESSA C L now owns 6,178 shares of Edison International, valued at $7,692 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 211.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 42.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edison International (EIX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.