Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.59 compared to its previous closing price of 10.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is above average at 2.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is $60851.18, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EC on March 24, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC’s stock has seen a -4.07% decrease for the week, with a -6.48% drop in the past month and a 2.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for Ecopetrol S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.01% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

EC Trading at -12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.86 for the present operating margin

+43.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +20.96. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.