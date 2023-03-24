DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is $39.09, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for DOCN is 68.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOCN on March 24, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

DOCN) stock’s latest price update

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has increased by 2.93 compared to its previous closing price of 34.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Digital Ocean Earnings Raise More Questions About the Cloud

DOCN’s Market Performance

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has seen a 1.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.42% gain in the past month and a 33.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.44% for DOCN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DOCN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

DOCN Trading at 12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.12. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 39.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Guy Jeffrey Scott, who sale 5,600 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Mar 14. After this action, Guy Jeffrey Scott now owns 165,958 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $196,000 using the latest closing price.

Guy Jeffrey Scott, the Chief Operating Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 6,400 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Guy Jeffrey Scott is holding 171,558 shares at $224,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.