Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 16.42. However, the company has experienced a -10.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is $43.33, which is $27.1 above the current market price. The public float for DAWN is 51.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.46% of that float. On March 24, 2023, DAWN’s average trading volume was 548.29K shares.

DAWN’s Market Performance

DAWN stock saw a decrease of -10.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.24% for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.54% for DAWN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $40 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to DAWN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

DAWN Trading at -19.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN fell by -9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.26. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. saw -24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Blackman Samuel C., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $18.05 back on Mar 10. After this action, Blackman Samuel C. now owns 1,233,660 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $180,484 using the latest closing price.

Bender Jeremy, the Chief Executive Officer of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $20.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Bender Jeremy is holding 1,174,276 shares at $250,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

The total capital return value is set at -47.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.34. Equity return is now at value -42.30, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.