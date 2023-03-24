Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has seen a -1.23% decrease in the past week, with a -18.99% drop in the past month, and a 28.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.60% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.76% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

The public float for CYBN is 147.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on March 24, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has experienced a -1.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYBN Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4267. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 29.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -78.30, with -71.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.