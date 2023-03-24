Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 30.96. However, the company has seen a -8.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/09/22 that Citizens Financial’s Ambitions Are Growing Under CEO Bruce Van Saun

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is $47.17, which is $16.9 above the current market price. The public float for CFG is 482.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CFG on March 24, 2023 was 5.29M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG’s stock has seen a -8.28% decrease for the week, with a -28.56% drop in the past month and a -21.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for Citizens Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.23% for CFG stock, with a simple moving average of -22.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFG stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CFG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CFG in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $45 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CFG, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

CFG Trading at -25.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -28.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG fell by -8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.95. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw -24.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFG starting from Cummings Kevin, who sale 90,689 shares at the price of $43.00 back on Feb 10. After this action, Cummings Kevin now owns 455,789 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc., valued at $3,899,627 using the latest closing price.

Cummings Kevin, the Director of Citizens Financial Group Inc., sale 81,151 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Cummings Kevin is holding 455,789 shares at $3,603,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.