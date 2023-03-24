Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CD is $80.47, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for CD is 176.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume for CD on March 24, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD)’s stock price has increased by 7.34 compared to its previous closing price of 6.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CD’s Market Performance

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has seen a 8.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.02% decline in the past month and a -5.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for CD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.62% for CD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $8.30 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CD reach a price target of $8.30. The rating they have provided for CD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CD, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

CD Trading at -9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CD rose by +8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Chindata Group Holdings Limited saw -11.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CD

Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.