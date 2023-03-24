Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO)’s stock price has increased by 7.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is $5.00, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for CISO is 57.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CISO on March 24, 2023 was 2.74M shares.

CISO’s Market Performance

The stock of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has seen a 12.66% increase in the past week, with a -55.97% drop in the past month, and a -87.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.32% for CISO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.75% for CISO stock, with a simple moving average of -87.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CISO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CISO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CISO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CISO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

CISO Trading at -68.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CISO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.06%, as shares sank -51.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CISO rose by +12.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4770. In addition, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation saw -86.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CISO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.90 for the present operating margin

+11.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation stands at -258.51. The total capital return value is set at -79.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.44. Equity return is now at value -54.20, with -41.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.35. Total debt to assets is 20.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.