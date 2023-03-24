Carrier Global Corporation’s (CARR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has gone down by -0.40% for the week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month and a 7.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for CARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60% for CARR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CARR is $49.34, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for CARR is 826.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CARR on March 24, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

CARR) stock’s latest price update

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 44.18. However, the company has experienced a -0.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

The stock of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has gone down by -0.40% for the week, with a 1.61% rise in the past month and a 7.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for CARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60% for CARR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.48. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Villeneuve Nadia, who sale 20,538 shares at the price of $45.45 back on Mar 02. After this action, Villeneuve Nadia now owns 48,900 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $933,445 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Christopher John, the President, HVAC of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 213,353 shares at $45.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Nelson Christopher John is holding 97,285 shares at $9,665,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Equity return is now at value 49.20, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.