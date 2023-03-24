Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CSIQ is $42.90, which is $2.61 above the current price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSIQ on March 24, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

CSIQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has increased by 1.88 compared to its previous closing price of 37.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has seen a 4.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.53% gain in the past month and a 18.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.80% for CSIQ stock, with a simple moving average of 5.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $44 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at -4.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.57. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw 24.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+17.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc. stands at +1.80. The total capital return value is set at 2.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 183.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.77. Total debt to assets is 44.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.