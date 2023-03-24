Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG)’s stock price has decreased by -5.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) is $1.50, The public float for BHG is 593.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHG on March 24, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

BHG’s Market Performance

The stock of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has seen a -22.73% decrease in the past week, with a -68.09% drop in the past month, and a -57.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.06% for BHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -47.71% for BHG stock, with a simple moving average of -79.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHG

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BHG, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

BHG Trading at -65.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.83%, as shares sank -68.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG fell by -22.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4367. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -62.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Mikan George Lawrence III, who sale 394,896 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Mar 13. After this action, Mikan George Lawrence III now owns 210,318 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $157,958 using the latest closing price.

Smith Cathy R, the CFO & CAO of Bright Health Group Inc., sale 114,173 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Smith Cathy R is holding 289,157 shares at $45,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHG

Equity return is now at value -203.40, with -34.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.