Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND)’s stock price has increased by 5.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.91. however, the company has experienced a -34.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) Right Now?

The public float for BLND is 210.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.71% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BLND was 1.97M shares.

BLND’s Market Performance

BLND’s stock has seen a -34.60% decrease for the week, with a -43.11% drop in the past month and a -21.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.85% for Blend Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.68% for BLND stock, with a simple moving average of -55.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLND stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BLND by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BLND in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $2.25 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLND reach a price target of $2.75, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for BLND stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

BLND Trading at -40.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.12%, as shares sank -40.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLND fell by -34.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3541. In addition, Blend Labs Inc. saw -33.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLND starting from Sumner Crystal, who sale 15,180 shares at the price of $1.64 back on Feb 01. After this action, Sumner Crystal now owns 440,057 shares of Blend Labs Inc., valued at $24,819 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Crystal, the Head of Legal, Compliance,Risk of Blend Labs Inc., sale 45,943 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Sumner Crystal is holding 455,237 shares at $51,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLND

Equity return is now at value -155.20, with -93.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.