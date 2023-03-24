Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)’s stock price has increased by 8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Shiba Inu Coin, Tesla, Ford, Nokia: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 5.68.

The public float for BTBT is 75.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on March 24, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

BTBT’s Market Performance

BTBT stock saw an increase of 18.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.38% and a quarterly increase of 151.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.41% for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.19% for BTBT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.74%, as shares surge +4.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2337. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 138.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -30.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.