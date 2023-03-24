Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTE is 2.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTE is $5.66, which is $2.31 above the current price. The public float for BTE is 541.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on March 24, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

BTE) stock’s latest price update

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 3.34. but the company has seen a 1.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE’s stock has risen by 1.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.57% and a quarterly drop of -24.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.71% for Baytex Energy Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.68% for BTE stock, with a simple moving average of -31.21% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at -21.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -22.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp saw -27.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.97 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baytex Energy Corp stands at +36.78. The total capital return value is set at 25.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 18.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.