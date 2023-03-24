Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM)’s stock price has increased by 2.86 compared to its previous closing price of 149.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Twilio and Atlassian Issue Growth Warnings

Is It Worth Investing in Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is $199.29, which is $46.03 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 143.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on March 24, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM’s stock has seen a -2.58% decrease for the week, with a -9.56% drop in the past month and a 11.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for Atlassian Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.20% for TEAM stock, with a simple moving average of -17.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $150 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEAM reach a price target of $155. The rating they have provided for TEAM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TEAM, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TEAM Trading at -6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.55. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,614 shares at the price of $152.87 back on Mar 22. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 60,298 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,316,831 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,614 shares at $152.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 60,298 shares at $1,316,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.34 for the present operating margin

+83.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -21.91. The total capital return value is set at -7.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.98. Equity return is now at value -84.20, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), the company’s capital structure generated 391.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.66. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 379.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.