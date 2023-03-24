Aterian Inc. (ATER) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aterian Inc. (ATER) is $2.31, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for ATER is 72.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATER on March 24, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER)’s stock price has decreased by -4.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATER’s Market Performance

ATER’s stock has fallen by -11.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.00% and a quarterly drop of -8.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.30% for Aterian Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.29% for ATER stock, with a simple moving average of -51.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATER reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ATER stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

ATER Trading at -32.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -33.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER fell by -11.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0159. In addition, Aterian Inc. saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from Zahut Roi Zion, who sale 4,479 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Mar 14. After this action, Zahut Roi Zion now owns 464,746 shares of Aterian Inc., valued at $4,300 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Arturo, the Chief Financial Officer of Aterian Inc., sale 4,479 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Rodriguez Arturo is holding 449,369 shares at $4,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.07 for the present operating margin

+47.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aterian Inc. stands at -88.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.36. Equity return is now at value -97.70, with -66.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aterian Inc. (ATER), the company’s capital structure generated 22.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aterian Inc. (ATER) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.