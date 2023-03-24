AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 63.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.53.

The average price predicted for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) by analysts is $78.60, which is $10.03 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 2.99B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AZN was 5.03M shares.

AZN stock's latest price update

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN)’s stock price has increased by 1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 66.57. However, the company has seen a 1.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that AstraZeneca Looks to New Drugs as Covid-Vaccine Demand Wanes

AZN’s Market Performance

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has seen a 1.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.31% decline in the past month and a -0.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for AZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for AZN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $82 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.46. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw -0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.