Assessing the Risk and Potential of Smartsheet Inc.’s (SMAR) Stock

In the past week, SMAR stock has gone up by 3.00%, with a monthly gain of 10.06% and a quarterly surge of 18.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Smartsheet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.24% for SMAR stock, with a simple moving average of 31.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMAR is 1.06.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for SMAR is 126.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On March 24, 2023, SMAR’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

SMAR) stock’s latest price update

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR)’s stock price has increased by 1.79 compared to its previous closing price of 46.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/08/22 that Smartsheet Stock Is Sliding, but Analysts Remain Bullish

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

In the past week, SMAR stock has gone up by 3.00%, with a monthly gain of 10.06% and a quarterly surge of 18.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Smartsheet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.24% for SMAR stock, with a simple moving average of 31.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMAR reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for SMAR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SMAR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

SMAR Trading at 9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.26. In addition, Smartsheet Inc. saw 21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Arntz Michael, who sale 10,418 shares at the price of $47.68 back on Mar 21. After this action, Arntz Michael now owns 18,483 shares of Smartsheet Inc., valued at $496,730 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Jolene Lau, the Chief Legal Officer of Smartsheet Inc., sale 2,221 shares at $44.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Marshall Jolene Lau is holding 9,535 shares at $98,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Equity return is now at value -46.10, with -22.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.