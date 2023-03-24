Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.48x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by analysts is $217.20, which is $32.92 above the current market price. The public float for AJG is 208.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AJG was 857.06K shares.

AJG) stock’s latest price update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG)’s stock price has increased by 2.16 compared to its previous closing price of 180.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Hurricane Ian May Hurt Florida Properties, and Actually Help Insurers

AJG’s Market Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has experienced a 0.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.99% drop in the past month, and a -1.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for AJG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.15% for AJG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $211 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJG reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for AJG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to AJG, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

AJG Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.66. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who sale 2,850 shares at the price of $180.98 back on Mar 17. After this action, HOWELL DOUGLAS K now owns 90,715 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $515,793 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Patrick Murphy, the Vice President of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 5,051 shares at $189.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Gallagher Patrick Murphy is holding 34,134 shares at $956,382 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.67 for the present operating margin

+92.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +13.26. The total capital return value is set at 10.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 71.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.54. Total debt to assets is 16.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.