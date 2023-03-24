Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ): A Technical Analysis

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for ARQQ is 24.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARQQ on March 24, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

ARQQ) stock’s latest price update

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’s stock price has increased by 3.72 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.K. Quantum Cybersecurity Firm Discloses SEC Investigation Over Merger

ARQQ’s Market Performance

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has experienced a 11.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.56% drop in the past month, and a -74.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.66% for ARQQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.15% for ARQQ stock, with a simple moving average of -77.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

ARQQ Trading at -40.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares sank -11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1752. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -69.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 35.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.