Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 8.91. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Right Now?

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is $12.79, which is $4.46 above the current market price. The public float for ACRE is 51.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRE on March 24, 2023 was 817.85K shares.

ACRE’s Market Performance

ACRE’s stock has seen a -5.79% decrease for the week, with a -25.04% drop in the past month and a -19.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.59% for ACRE stock, with a simple moving average of -27.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACRE stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for ACRE by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ACRE in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRE reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ACRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ACRE, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

ACRE Trading at -23.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -25.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRE fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRE starting from Donohoe Bryan Patrick, who sale 15,072 shares at the price of $10.91 back on Jan 10. After this action, Donohoe Bryan Patrick now owns 157,282 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, valued at $164,436 using the latest closing price.

FEINGOLD ANTON, the Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, sale 3,166 shares at $10.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that FEINGOLD ANTON is holding 53,865 shares at $34,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.81 for the present operating margin

+89.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stands at +17.23. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.34. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), the company’s capital structure generated 232.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.91. Total debt to assets is 68.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.