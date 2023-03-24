Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) is above average at 32.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Archrock Inc. (AROC) is $13.50, which is $4.49 above the current market price. The public float for AROC is 134.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AROC on March 24, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

AROC) stock’s latest price update

Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.37 compared to its previous closing price of 9.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AROC’s Market Performance

Archrock Inc. (AROC) has seen a -6.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.13% decline in the past month and a 9.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for AROC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.49% for AROC stock, with a simple moving average of 8.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AROC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AROC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AROC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AROC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $10 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to AROC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

AROC Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AROC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AROC fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, Archrock Inc. saw 2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AROC starting from Henderson Donna A, who sale 13,961 shares at the price of $11.11 back on Mar 06. After this action, Henderson Donna A now owns 50,039 shares of Archrock Inc., valued at $155,107 using the latest closing price.

Old Ocean Reserves, LP, the 10% Owner of Archrock Inc., sale 617,612 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Old Ocean Reserves, LP is holding 15,555,014 shares at $6,867,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AROC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.11 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archrock Inc. stands at +5.07. The total capital return value is set at 5.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.76. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Archrock Inc. (AROC), the company’s capital structure generated 182.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.54. Total debt to assets is 60.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Archrock Inc. (AROC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.