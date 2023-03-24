Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is 5.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARI is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is $11.63, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for ARI is 139.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% of that float. On March 24, 2023, ARI’s average trading volume was 1.06M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ARI) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.58 compared to its previous closing price of 9.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARI’s Market Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has experienced a -5.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.95% drop in the past month, and a -19.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for ARI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.49% for ARI stock, with a simple moving average of -20.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ARI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on November 21st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for ARI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 06th, 2022.

ARI Trading at -21.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -24.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI fell by -5.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw -17.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from ROTHSTEIN STUART, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $11.18 back on Nov 07. After this action, ROTHSTEIN STUART now owns 452,676 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $167,672 using the latest closing price.

Carlton Pamela G, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., sale 833 shares at $12.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Carlton Pamela G is holding 11,229 shares at $10,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.