Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AM stock has gone down by -1.77%, with a monthly decline of -8.86% and a quarterly plunge of -9.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Antero Midstream Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.80% for AM stock, with a simple moving average of -5.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AM is 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AM is $11.29, which is $1.56 above the current price. The public float for AM is 321.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AM on March 24, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

AM) stock’s latest price update

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 9.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.77% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AM reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for AM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2022.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Sell” to AM, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

AM Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -9.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, Antero Midstream Corporation saw -9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from KEYTE DAVID H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.01 back on Mar 15. After this action, KEYTE DAVID H now owns 79,373 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation, valued at $100,100 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Midstream Corporation, sale 242,868 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 0 shares at $2,547,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.66 for the present operating margin

+61.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corporation stands at +32.93. The total capital return value is set at 9.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 153.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.52. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.