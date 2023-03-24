Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Vaccitech plc (VACC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC) is above average at 5.81x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VACC is $19.67, which is $16.21 above than the current price. The public float for VACC is 27.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume of VACC on March 24, 2023 was 56.33K shares.

VACC) stock’s latest price update

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC)’s stock price has increased by 17.66 compared to its previous closing price of 2.16. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VACC’s Market Performance

Vaccitech plc (VACC) has experienced a -15.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.84% drop in the past month, and a 21.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.96% for VACC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.67% for VACC stock, with a simple moving average of -24.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VACC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VACC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VACC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to VACC, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

VACC Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VACC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.47%, as shares surge +3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VACC fell by -11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Vaccitech plc saw 8.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VACC starting from Ellis Christopher, who sale 39,176 shares at the price of $6.57 back on Aug 25. After this action, Ellis Christopher now owns 75 shares of Vaccitech plc, valued at $257,396 using the latest closing price.

Griffiths Graham, the Chief Business Officer of Vaccitech plc, sale 10,000 shares at $7.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Griffiths Graham is holding 104,209 shares at $73,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VACC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16873.51 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Vaccitech plc stands at -18979.48. The total capital return value is set at -29.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.76.

Based on Vaccitech plc (VACC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78. Total debt to assets is 2.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -387.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Vaccitech plc (VACC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.