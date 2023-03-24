Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) is above average at 19.19x. The 36-month beta value for VFC is also noteworthy at 1.48.

The average price estimated by analysts for VFC is $28.84, which is $8.9 above than the current price. The public float for VFC is 387.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. The average trading volume of VFC on March 24, 2023 was 8.75M shares.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.97 compared to its previous closing price of 20.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC’s stock has fallen by -4.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.60% and a quarterly drop of -18.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for V.F. Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.68% for VFC stock, with a simple moving average of -41.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to VFC, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

VFC Trading at -23.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.94. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -25.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Roberts Carol L, who purchase 7,109 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roberts Carol L now owns 7,109 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $149,786 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 15,000 shares at $400,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+54.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.71. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on V.F. Corporation (VFC), the company’s capital structure generated 192.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.82. Total debt to assets is 50.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.