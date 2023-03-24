Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of UiPath Inc. (PATH)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PATH is $19.44, which is $3.08 above than the current price. The public float for PATH is 415.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.02% of that float. The average trading volume of PATH on March 24, 2023 was 6.17M shares.

PATH) stock’s latest price update

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)’s stock price has increased by 1.91 compared to its previous closing price of 16.22. however, the company has experienced a -4.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that NIO, Apple, UiPath, GameStop, and More Stock Market Movers

PATH’s Market Performance

UiPath Inc. (PATH) has experienced a -4.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.82% rise in the past month, and a 31.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for PATH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.71% for PATH stock, with a simple moving average of 7.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $19 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PATH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

PATH Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.42. In addition, UiPath Inc. saw 30.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Gupta Ashim, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $16.96 back on Mar 17. After this action, Gupta Ashim now owns 1,319,051 shares of UiPath Inc., valued at $678,228 using the latest closing price.

Ramani Hitesh, the Chief Accounting Officer of UiPath Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $17.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Ramani Hitesh is holding 407,349 shares at $204,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.69 for the present operating margin

+82.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc. stands at -31.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.63. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Based on UiPath Inc. (PATH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.86. Total debt to assets is 2.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.