Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is above average at 13.10x.

The public float for FYBR is 244.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.91% of that float. The average trading volume of FYBR on March 24, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

FYBR) stock’s latest price update

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR)’s stock price has increased by 2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 22.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/19/21 that FTC, States Sue Frontier Communications Over Promised Internet Speeds

FYBR’s Market Performance

FYBR’s stock has fallen by -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.28% and a quarterly drop of -2.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.70% for FYBR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FYBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FYBR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FYBR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for FYBR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FYBR reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for FYBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FYBR, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

FYBR Trading at -14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FYBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -15.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FYBR fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.30. In addition, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. saw -7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FYBR starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 81,208 shares at the price of $23.63 back on Mar 16. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 35,705,132 shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., valued at $1,918,848 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Frontier Communications Parent Inc., purchase 81,208 shares at $23.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 35,705,132 shares at $1,918,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FYBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.94 for the present operating margin

+42.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at +7.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.25. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR), the company’s capital structure generated 184.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.85. Total debt to assets is 48.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.