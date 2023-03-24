Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is above average at 29.33x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FSM is $4.22, The public float for FSM is 286.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of FSM on March 24, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

FSM) stock’s latest price update

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM)’s stock price has increased by 4.45 compared to its previous closing price of 3.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FSM’s Market Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has seen a 9.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.65% gain in the past month and a -8.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for FSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.22% for FSM stock, with a simple moving average of 12.88% for the last 200 days.

FSM Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSM rose by +9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.33. In addition, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. saw -6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.18 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at -18.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.43.

Based on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), the company’s capital structure generated 19.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.19. Total debt to assets is 12.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.