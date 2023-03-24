Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is above average at 11.14x. The 36-month beta value for CFR is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CFR is $144.43, which is $50.64 above than the current price. The public float for CFR is 58.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of CFR on March 24, 2023 was 552.23K shares.

CFR) stock’s latest price update

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 101.03. however, the company has experienced a -9.87% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CFR’s Market Performance

CFR’s stock has fallen by -9.87% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.07% and a quarterly drop of -23.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.19% for CFR stock, with a simple moving average of -26.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CFR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CFR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $107 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CFR, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CFR Trading at -22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -23.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFR fell by -9.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.08. In addition, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. saw -26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFR starting from Wolfshohl Candace K, who purchase 700 shares at the price of $108.28 back on Mar 15. After this action, Wolfshohl Candace K now owns 16,291 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., valued at $75,796 using the latest closing price.

GREEN PHILLIP D, the Chairman and CEO of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., purchase 9,500 shares at $106.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that GREEN PHILLIP D is holding 114,729 shares at $1,012,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stands at +30.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.36. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR), the company’s capital structure generated 167.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.62. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.