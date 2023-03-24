Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Atlas Corp. (ATCO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) is above average at 7.84x. The 36-month beta value for ATCO is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATCO is $16.88, which is $1.39 above than the current price. The public float for ATCO is 209.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.31% of that float. The average trading volume of ATCO on March 24, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

ATCO) stock’s latest price update

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 15.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ATCO’s Market Performance

ATCO’s stock has risen by 0.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.52% and a quarterly rise of 1.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.37% for Atlas Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.59% for ATCO stock, with a simple moving average of 9.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATCO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ATCO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ATCO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $14.45 based on the research report published on August 11th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ATCO, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on February 17th of the previous year.

ATCO Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATCO rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, Atlas Corp. saw 0.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.23 for the present operating margin

+56.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlas Corp. stands at +36.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.36. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Atlas Corp. (ATCO), the company’s capital structure generated 147.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.52. Total debt to assets is 57.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Atlas Corp. (ATCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.