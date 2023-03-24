An In-Depth Look at Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) Stock Performance

The stock of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has gone down by -1.44% for the week, with a -10.67% drop in the past month and a 0.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.08% for MFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.74% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MFC is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MFC is $21.39, which is $2.1 above the current price. The public float for MFC is 1.86B and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFC on March 24, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 17.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

MFC Trading at -7.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -10.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.93. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw -0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.