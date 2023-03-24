An In-Depth Look at Adobe Inc.’s (ADBE) Stock Performance

In the past week, ADBE stock has gone up by 4.45%, with a monthly gain of 5.82% and a quarterly surge of 9.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Adobe Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.19% for ADBE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is above average at 36.38x. The 36-month beta value for ADBE is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ADBE is $392.93, which is $25.93 above than the current price. The public float for ADBE is 457.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume of ADBE on March 24, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

ADBE) stock’s latest price update

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)’s stock price has increased by 2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 361.71. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Adobe Is One of the Better ‘Growth+Profit Stories in Software’

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

In the past week, ADBE stock has gone up by 4.45%, with a monthly gain of 5.82% and a quarterly surge of 9.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Adobe Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.19% for ADBE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $350 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Hold” to ADBE, setting the target price at $354 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

ADBE Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE rose by +4.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $342.18. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 9.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from WARNOCK JOHN E, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $357.91 back on Mar 17. After this action, WARNOCK JOHN E now owns 378,965 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $536,865 using the latest closing price.

Garfield Mark S., the SVP & CAO of Adobe Inc., sale 132 shares at $354.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Garfield Mark S. is holding 3,610 shares at $46,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 18.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.