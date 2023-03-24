Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX)’s stock price has increased by 39.09 compared to its previous closing price of 5.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 54.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMPX is $14.00, which is $6.35 above the current market price. The public float for AMPX is 15.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for AMPX on March 24, 2023 was 84.63K shares.

AMPX’s Market Performance

AMPX’s stock has seen a 54.86% increase for the week, with a 22.60% rise in the past month and a -13.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for Amprius Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.96% for AMPX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AMPX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2022.

AMPX Trading at 26.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.69%, as shares surge +22.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +54.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc. saw -3.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-383.23 for the present operating margin

-156.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc. stands at -357.00. The total capital return value is set at -134.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.71.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.