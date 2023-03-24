Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has seen a 0.96% increase in the past week, with a 0.70% gain in the past month, and a 4.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.27% for AIMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.86% for AIMC stock, with a simple moving average of 26.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC) is above average at 31.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is $62.00, which is -$2.9 below the current market price. The public float for AIMC is 64.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AIMC on March 24, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ: AIMC)’s stock price has increased by 1.81 compared to its previous closing price of 60.89. but the company has seen a 0.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/03/21 that 3 Good Reasons to Buy This Small-Cap Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of AIMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIMC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AIMC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AIMC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $62 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIMC reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for AIMC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to AIMC, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

AIMC Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.48%, as shares surge +0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMC rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.48. In addition, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. saw 3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+35.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 7.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), the company’s capital structure generated 54.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.20. Total debt to assets is 29.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.