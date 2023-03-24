Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT)’s stock price has increased by 2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 4.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a -60.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is $26.25, which is $25.08 above the current market price. The public float for ALT is 48.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALT on March 24, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

ALT’s Market Performance

The stock of Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has seen a -60.99% decrease in the past week, with a -63.76% drop in the past month, and a -70.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for ALT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -58.26% for ALT stock, with a simple moving average of -65.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ALT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

ALT Trading at -65.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.23%, as shares sank -63.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT fell by -59.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, Altimmune Inc. saw -73.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Harris Matthew Scott, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.22 back on Mar 23. After this action, Harris Matthew Scott now owns 33,311 shares of Altimmune Inc., valued at $42,200 using the latest closing price.

Pisano Wayne, the Director of Altimmune Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Pisano Wayne is holding 8,498 shares at $300,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

The total capital return value is set at -45.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.87. Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -40.00 for asset returns.

Based on Altimmune Inc. (ALT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -340.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.