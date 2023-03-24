Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for ALLR is 8.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.22% of that float. On March 24, 2023, ALLR’s average trading volume was 3.77M shares.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR)’s stock price has increased by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALLR’s Market Performance

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen a -2.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -42.93% decline in the past month and a -58.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.30% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.43% for ALLR stock, with a simple moving average of -85.68% for the last 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -43.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.77%, as shares sank -40.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1563. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -61.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.