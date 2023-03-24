Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has seen a 0.26% increase in the past week, with a -5.43% drop in the past month, and a 37.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.90% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of 11.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10x compared to its average ratio,

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ABNB is $139.07, which is $17.86 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 383.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.00% of that float. The average trading volume for ABNB on March 24, 2023 was 6.20M shares.

ABNB) stock’s latest price update

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 121.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/03/23 that Airbnb to Cut Recruiting Jobs on Prospects for Slower Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

The stock of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has seen a 0.26% increase in the past week, with a -5.43% drop in the past month, and a 37.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.90% for ABNB stock, with a simple moving average of 11.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $144 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABNB, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.13. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 40.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Johnson Belinda J., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Mar 21. After this action, Johnson Belinda J. now owns 5,920 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $240,000 using the latest closing price.

Gebbia Joseph, the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $117.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Gebbia Joseph is holding 6,483,435 shares at $41,027,497 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.