Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has gone up by 20.79% for the week, with a 23.88% rise in the past month and a 76.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.70% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.49% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 93.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 92.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 2.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $45.00, which is $5.32 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.77% of that float. On March 24, 2023, AEHR’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has increased by 8.59 compared to its previous closing price of 36.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has gone up by 20.79% for the week, with a 23.88% rise in the past month and a 76.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.70% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.49% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of 93.82% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +20.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +330.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.77. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 97.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SPINK KENNETH B., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.22 back on Mar 01. After this action, SPINK KENNETH B. now owns 99,880 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $880,500 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 98,083 shares at $36.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 0 shares at $3,572,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.