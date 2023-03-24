Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD)’s stock price has increased by 10.79 compared to its previous closing price of 11.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/01/22 that Accolade Stock Had a Rough Year. Why It Is Rebounding.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACCD is $13.39, which is $0.43 above than the current price. The public float for ACCD is 68.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. The average trading volume of ACCD on March 24, 2023 was 714.27K shares.

ACCD’s Market Performance

The stock of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has seen a 7.99% increase in the past week, with a 15.92% rise in the past month, and a 58.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.76% for ACCD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.70% for ACCD stock, with a simple moving average of 30.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $16 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACCD, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

ACCD Trading at 16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares surge +15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD rose by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 70.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from SINGH RAJEEV, who sale 282 shares at the price of $11.95 back on Feb 17. After this action, SINGH RAJEEV now owns 154,516 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $3,369 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Robert N, the President of Accolade Inc., sale 180 shares at $11.95 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Cavanaugh Robert N is holding 145,126 shares at $2,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.94 for the present operating margin

+31.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -39.71. The total capital return value is set at -20.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.79. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -45.50 for asset returns.

Based on Accolade Inc. (ACCD), the company’s capital structure generated 37.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.24. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.